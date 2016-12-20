BIGBARN Radio Live

UPDATE - Body Discovered in Rural Part of Ohio County, KY has been Identified

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (December 18, 2016) – Kentucky State Police detectives were notified of a body located in a lake on the Peabody WMA property in Ohio County. A hunter reported the body to authorities.

UPDATE: (12-19-2016 at 5:45 pm)

The autopsy of the female has now concluded. She has been identified as Amanda N. Riley, 30 of Livermore, KY. detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

According to the Medical Examiner, Riley died of blunt force trauma. The investigation in continuing.

Original Report:

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (December 18, 2016 )– Kentucky State Police detectives were notified of a body located in a lake on the Peabody WMA property in Ohio County. A hunter reported the body to authorities this morning around 8:00 am.

KSP detectives and the coroner arrived to investigate and recover the body. Detectives and the Ohio County Coroner’s Office have not yet determined the person’s identity but confirms the person is a female between the ages of 20-30 years old.

At this point in the investigation, KSP detectives have not ruled out homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Should anyone have information on the discovered body, we encourage them to contact KSP Post 16 at 270.826.3312. Or if you wish may remain anonymous, you may call 800.222.5555.

On scene assistance: KSP; KY Fish and Wildlife; Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio County EMA’s Office and Ohio County Coroner’s Office. Contact: Trooper Corey King 270-826-3312

