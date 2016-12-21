BIGBARN Radio Live

"Golden Alert" cancelled - Whitley County man located

WCSD Press Release | Dec 21, 2016

The "Golden Alert" issued on December 16, 2016 for Timothy Allen Warren has been cancelled. Warren was located and is reported to be okay.

The sheriff’s department appreciates everybody’s assistance in helping share news of the Golden Alert and Warren’s photo.


