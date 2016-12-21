BIGBARN Radio Live

Mr. Santa Claus visits the Laurel County Schools Center for Innovation (CFI)

Wednesday, 21 December 2016 08:06
Left - Santa providing guest lecture on the psychology of successful people!
Right - Santa ringing in the Christmas season with gummi worms for good girls and boys!

London, KY (December 20, 2016) - Mr. Santa Claus of the North Pole who serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Toyland Manufacturing, Inc. located at the Arctic Circle took time out of his busy pre-Christmas schedule to stop by and offer season’s greetings and best wishes to the students at the Center for Innovation (CFI).

Mr. Claus is a world-renowned traveler, entrepreneur, and toy mogul who has hundreds of elves that are gainfully employed in his advanced technology manufacturing plant. Mrs. Chandra Lawson, engineering instructor, spoke of the design specifications of Toyland Manufacturing and how robotic systems are utilized effectively in the mass production of toys for all the good boys and girls. Mr. Gary Karr, industrial instructor, spoke about the electrical motor control conveyor systems and programmable logic controls that increase automation efficiency and plant production.

Dr. James M. Davis

It was truly an honor to have Mr. Claus stop by and visit with our students today during our holiday themed Cyber Café, remarked Dr. James M. Davis, CFI Principal (right).

Our students really enjoyed having an opportunity to network with and talk to Santa who is one of the worlds most successful entrepreneurs, added Davis.

Santa exclaimed as he touched his finger to his nose and with a quick nod, HO HO HO, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

