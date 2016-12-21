KSP Investigates Robbery of Perry County Convenient Mart





Busy, KY (December 21, 2016) – A Perry County business was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. KSP Post 13 Hazard received a call from the Hazard Double Kwik # 2 just before 5:00 a.m., advising of the robbery.

Trooper Isaac Whitaker responded to the store, which is located on old Highway 80 in Busy.

Upon arrival at the scene, Tpr. Whitaker was advised by employees that a male subject, armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask, entered the store and demanded money. The store clerk complied with the demand, and handed over money from the register. The man then fled out of the store and was last seen on foot, walking east on Highway 80 toward Combs.

Tpr. Whitaker and officers with Hazard Police Department patrolled the area around the Double Kwik, but were unable to locate the suspect. The perpetrator is described as being a white male with brown eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green coat, jeans, brown boots, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery is urged to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069. Information can also be reported through the KSP webpage, social media sites, or the KSP mobile app.

Tpr. Whitaker is actively investigating this incident.

Contact: Master Trooper Jody Sims 606-435-6069