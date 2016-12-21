KSP - Fatal Collision of CVE Inspector





Kentucky State Police Investigation of Fatal Collision on Interstate 64

Morehead, KY. (December 21, 2016) – The Kentucky State Police is investigating a one vehicle fatality collision that occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound, approximately 9 miles east of Morehead.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector Benita Blanton was operating a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria eastbound on I-64 when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle traveled off of the south side of the roadway and came to final rest after striking an earth embankment. Inspector Blanton was wearing her seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

Inspector Blanton, 51, was hired by KSP as a dispatcher at the Morehead Post in December 2012. Inspector Blanton transferred to CVE as an inspector in December 2015.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP was assisted on the scene by CVE, the Morehead Police Department, Rowan County EMS, the Morehead Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Contact: Master Trooper Joe Veeneman (606) 776-9474