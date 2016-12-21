Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Unveils Inaugural Schedule of Events





December 21, 2016

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) released the schedule of official events for the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

The official portion of the inaugural will begin with the President-elect and Vice President-elect laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, continue with a welcome concert on Thursday, January 19th, and end with the National Prayer Service on Saturday, January 21st. The inaugural will carry the message of President-elect Trump’s historic campaign, “Make America Great Again!”

“President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power,” said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. “The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger.”

The Committee also released an extensive schedule of inaugural events to be held over a five day span starting Tuesday, including several dinners honoring the President-elect, Vice-President-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a concert celebrating the American people, the swearing-in, the inaugural parade, two inaugural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.

Many of the ticketed events will be available to the general public, and information can be found at the PIC website at www.58pic2017.org for those interested in obtaining tickets. Media credentialing information for inaugural events is available at https://www.58pic2017.org/press.

Members of the media and the public will be notified of any updates and/or changes to the schedule of events.

58th Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Arlington National Cemetery

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Lincoln Memorial

Ticket required for special viewing areas.

No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

US Capitol

Inaugural Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Ticket required for special viewing areas.

No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Inaugural Balls

Ticket required – limited availability.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

National Prayer Service

Washington National Cathedral