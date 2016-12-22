BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Arrests One Man following Early Morning Shooting in Madison County

Thursday, 22 December 2016 15:46 | PDF | Print | E-mail
RICHMOND, Ky. (December 22, 2016) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man seriously injured, and led to the arrest of the alleged shooter.

KSP Post 7 was called just after 3:00 am, in reference to a shooting that took place at a residence on Moran Summit Road in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates that Phillip ‘Chris’ Sanders, was shot following an altercation inside the residence, and has been taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries.

The alleged shooter left the scene after the altercation, and was taken into custody just before 8:30 am by KSP personnel following a traffic stop on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond.

As the result of the ongoing investigation, Patrick A. Coleman JR., 54 years old of Richmond, has been arrested as charged with Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Coleman is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Detective Adam Hall.

Photo of the accused courtesy of Madison County Detention Center.

