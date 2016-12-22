KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Jackson County





RICHMOND, Ky. (December 22, 2016) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred yesterday evening at approximately 5:30 pm, on US 421 North of McKee in Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates that Larry W. Smith, 49 years old of McKee, was travelling north on US 421, when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a vehicle operated by Tina Rose. Tina Rose and her three passengers were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Larry Smith, who was unrestrained at the time of the collision, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Nicholas Brumback.