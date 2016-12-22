Injury traffic crash on KY 233 in Knox County

Gray, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that: On Wednesday December 21, 2016 at approximately 10:00 am Knox County Deputy Keith Liford responded to a report of a single vehicle injury traffic crash on KY 233 in Gray.

When Deputy Liford arrived, Knox County EMS was on the scene. The occupants of the vehicle had left scene and went to a near-by residence. Deputy Liford located the two occupants and returned with them to the crash site.

The passenger, Joshua Angel, appeared to be injured. Knox EMS personnel transported Joshua Angel to Corbin BRMC. While transporting Joshua Angel, EMS personnel informed Deputy Liford that they had discovered drug paraphernalia on the person of Joshua Angel.

During the investigation, Deputy Liford located and seized several tablets of Neurotin and Diazepam, a small amount of suspected cocaine and heroin, a glass pipe with white residue, several syringes, a digital scales and over $1.550.00 in cash.

Deputy Liford charged Joshua Angel age 40 of London, KY with Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Original Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputy Liford also charged the driver of the vehicle, Tina M Polley age 19 of Corbin, KY with Leaving Scene of Accident, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

Tina Polley, who was also claiming injuries, refused treatment from EMT personnel. She was released to family members for transportation to a treatment facility.

Due to the injuries they both received in the crash, Joshua Angel and Tina Polley were cited into Knox District Court.