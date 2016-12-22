Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for January 2017









►Family Mealtimes—How important are family meals?

Research shows that families that eat together have less problems with children’s drug and behavior issues.

Be looking for the notice on our Facebook page (Clay County Cooperative Extension Service) in January for the program Family Mealtimes.

►On January 9th the Clay County 4-H Teen Club will meet at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. If you are between the ages of 12 – 17 and are looking for something different to be involved in and still trying to find where you might fit in 4-H could be for you. It is an opportunity to be involved in something new ...and unique. There will be at least one teen club meeting every month. They don’t all have to be attended and you can join any time. So come check it out and see if 4-H is right for you! Studies have shown that youth involvement in 4-H helps their relationships with others better, be more engaged and contributive to their communities, more likely to go to college and engaged in school, have a better chance at living a healthy lifestyle, and even many times more likely to plan a career in a science field. Join the Revolution of Responsibility!

►Make Your Home a Universal Home will be January 12, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Are you thinking of remodeling or building your home? Do you have to remodel due to an accident or disabled member of the family? How can you make your home a home for all ages and increase your resale value? Free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

►Woven Stools Workshop will be January 17th at 5:30 pm at the Extension Office. Come learn how to weave reed to make a woven stool. These stools can become family heirlooms, and if woven correctly, will last forever. Class is free and limited to 10 participants. Please call 598-2789 to register.

►Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer's program will be held on January 24th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Worried about yourself or a loved one? Know a relative that was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s? Attend this learning session to educate yourself about Alzheimer’s. Please call 598-2789 to register. Free and open to the public.

►Plate It Up Cooking School will be January 26th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Come enjoy a demonstration and sample three (3) Plate It Up recipes. These fruit and vegetable recipes can be grown in Kentucky gardens in the spring, summer or fall and are nutritious for you! Class is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

# # # #

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.