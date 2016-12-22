KSP charge man for the murder of Amanda N. Riley.
Beaver Dam, KY (UPDATE: 12-22-2016) - Kentucky State Police detectives have charged an Ohio County man for the murder of Amanda N. Riley.
KSP charged Donald M. Lynch, 41 of Beaver Dam, KY around 2:00 pm with Murder and Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine).
Detectives have been working many hours executing search warrants and subpoenas which tied Lynch to the murder of Amanda Riley.
Lynch is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.
The investigation is continuing.
Contact: Trooper Corey King 270.826.3312
Photo of the accused courtesy of the Ohio County Detention Center
Previous releases: UPDATE - Body Discovered in Rural Part of Ohio County, KY has been Identified