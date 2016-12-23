BIGBARN Radio Live

Two Clay County residents arrested by LSO deputies following a complaint

Friday, 23 December 2016
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested 2 individuals on South Laurel Rd. in London on Thursday afternoon December 22, 2016 at approximately 3:08 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in a green colored Ford Mustang.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop determining that the driver was under the influence. In addition the driver had an outstanding indictment warrant. The passenger was also determined to be under the influence.

Deputies arrested:

  • The driver identified as: Walter Hoskins age 50 of Charlie Rawlings Rd., Manchester - Charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense and other traffic violations. In addition this subject was charged on a Clay circuit court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.
  • The passenger identified as: Archie Hoskins age 57 of Campbell Branch Rd., Manchester - Charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

