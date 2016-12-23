Two Clay County residents arrested by LSO deputies following a complaint
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested 2 individuals on South Laurel Rd. in London on Thursday afternoon December 22, 2016 at approximately 3:08 PM.
The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in a green colored Ford Mustang.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop determining that the driver was under the influence. In addition the driver had an outstanding indictment warrant. The passenger was also determined to be under the influence.
Deputies arrested:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.