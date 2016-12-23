We have 290 guests online
Holiday Ham Baskets from C.A.R.S. Delivered by Laurel County Sheriff's Deputies
Laurel County, KY - One of the many Holiday Ham Baskets donated by C.A.R.S. (Children Are Really Special) being delivered by LSO on Wednesday December 21, 2016.
Pictured left to right is Lt. Greg Poynter, Sheriff John Root, the deserving family and Bailiff Tayloe McDaniel.
Laurel County Sheriff John root stated that it was a privilege for his deputies to help deliver the food baskets!