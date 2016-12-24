LSO deputy dispatched to complaint at a tanning salon





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Katy Rediker age 26 of Skinner Ln., Apartments, Corbin on Friday evening December 23, 2016 at approximately 6:55 PM.

The arrest occurred off US 25W approximately 9 miles south of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of a reported intoxicated female subject at a tanning salon in southern Laurel County.

When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he learned that allegedly this subject had to be held up by a male subject when she came in to the business.

Deputy Mehler conducted an investigation determining that this subject was under the influence – she admitted taking Suboxone and smoking marijuana.

Katy Rediker was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.