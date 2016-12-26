Disturbance complaint between neighbors in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Sgt. John Inman arrested two individuals early Thursday morning December 22, 2016 at approximately 1:30 AM.

The arrests occurred off Laurel River Road, approximately 5 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint between neighbors and determined the two had outstanding warrants of arrest.

Arrested was:

Jared Malicoat age 26 of Laurel River Rd., London charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; and wanton endangerment – second-degree.

Jason Williams age 24 of Laurel River Rd., London charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



