BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 394 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

London man charged with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment

Tuesday, 27 December 2016 09:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Henry Adams age 34 of East 3rd St., London on Saturday afternoon December 24, 2016 at approximately 2:25 PM.

The arrest occurred on East 4th St. in London after Deputy Faulconer was dispatched to a complaint of a gold colored SUV headed eastbound on the Hal Rogers Parkway traveling at a high rate of speed in oncoming traffic.

When Deputy Faulconer located the suspect vehicle on East 4th St., he observed two children standing in the back seat unrestrained and a four-year-old female without a car seat.

Deputy Faulconer detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver who admitted he had been drinking. The driver was determined to be under the influence.

Henry Adams was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; failure to wear seatbelts ; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license and three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.