Laurel County man facing Domestic Violence & multiple other charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shannon Jones along with Deputy Shawn Jackson arrested Scott Robinson age 37 of Helvetia Rd., London early Saturday morning December 24, 2016 at approximately 1:59 AM.

The arrest occurred off Helvetia Road, approximately 6 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint from a female victim stating that her husband had came home drunk and had assaulted her and threatened to shoot people at the residence.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located the female victim outside the residence and she stated that the suspect had left in a red jeep. Within just a few seconds, the red jeep pulled back into the driveway and deputies attempted to get the jeep to stop however it drove on past deputies and the deputies' cruisers and drove around the house and pulled into a garage and closed the door.

A short time later the suspect came to the door and following a brief struggle with deputies was arrested. This subject had to be escorted to the police cruiser. Deputies noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from this subject. An investigation was conducted and deputies determined that this subject was under the influence.

They learned from the victim that she had allegedly been assaulted.

While in custody in the police cruiser, the suspect kicked the inside of the door damaging it. In addition, this suspect attempted to kick deputies also.

Scott Robinson was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; criminal mischief – second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; resisting arrest; and menacing and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.