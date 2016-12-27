Burglary-Rape-Carrying Concealed arrest by LSO deputies





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Austin Prewitt age 21 of Horizon Lane, London early Monday morning December 26, 2016 at approximately 3:01 AM.

The arrest occurred on the I-75 ramp at Ky. 80 in London after deputies received a complaint to observe for a vehicle allegedly involved in a trespassing or burglary incident in Western Laurel County.

Deputy Grigsby observed the suspect vehicle, a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling 70 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone and conducted a traffic stop there.

Deputies located a firearm concealed and learned from a check through NCIC that the weapon was apparently a stolen firearm from Richmond, Kentucky. In addition as deputies continued their investigation, they learned that this subject had allegedly been caught inside a residence with a naked 15-year-old girl in her bed.

Apparently the 15-year-old girl's father caught the 21-year-old who had apparently sneaked through a window in the residence to gain entry.

Allegedly the two individuals were on snap chat and agreed to have sex.

When the 21-year-old male subject was discovered, he fled the scene in his truck toward Highway 80. The suspect vehicle is the same vehicle deputies located in London.

Austin Prewitt was charged with speeding- 15 mph over the limit; carrying a concealed weapon; receiving stolen property – firearm; burglary – second degree; and rape – third-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of the accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center



