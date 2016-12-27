Shoplifting arrests in southern Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Saturday afternoon December 24, 2016 at approximately 4:35 PM.

The arrests occurred after Walmart's loss prevention team detained two individuals who allegedly shoplifted there.

When deputies arrived and conducted an investigation they learned that allegedly a camouflage jacket, men's thermals, and other items had been shoplifted.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

Elmer Burnette age 52 of Sam Parker Road, Gray, Kentucky and Rebecca Adkins age 31 also of Sam Parker Road, Gray, Kentucky – these two individuals were charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

In addition Elmer Burnette was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

No photo of Rebecca Adkins available.