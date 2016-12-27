Two arrests by LSO following a Disturbance Call

Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested 2 individuals off Felts School Road, approximately 9 miles south of London on Monday night December 26, 2016 at approximately 7:50 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call there.

When deputies arrived they located a male and female subject outside in the parking lot of an apartment complex there and conducted an investigation determining that the male subject was under the influence. He was identified as: Timothy Leach age 46 of Felts School Road Apts., Corbin.

An investigation conducted on the female subject, Dora Jones age 31 of Felts School Rd., Corbin revealed that she had been involved in a domestic dispute and had allegedly punched her boyfriend in the nose after he allegedly insulted her.

Arrested was:

Timothy Leach age 46 of Felts School Road Apts., Corbin charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Dora Jones age 31 of Felts School Rd., Corbin charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence.

The two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



