Suspicious male subject investigation - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier arrested Michael Gunter age 22 Of Chestnut St., Corbin on Monday evening December 26, 2016 at approximately 6:11 PM.

The arrest occurred off South Stewart Rd., approximately 10 miles south of London after Deputy Napier was dispatched to a suspicious male subject walking around businesses in the area and looking in the windows of cars.

When Deputy Napier arrived at the scene and located the suspect, he conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence.

Michael Gunter was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

