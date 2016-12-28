BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 555 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Two arrested in Harlan County for complicity to commit murder

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 12:01 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LeJunior, Ky. (December 28, 2016) – On December 22, 2016 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about an individual missing from the LeJunior community of Harlan County. Master Trooper Michael Cornett began a missing person’s investigation on Hershel Starrett, 58, of LeJunior.

On December 24, 2016 Troopers, Detectives, and members of the Harlan County Rescue Squad began searching the area around Mr. Starrett’s residence and was unable to locate him.

Through out the investigation, Detectives were able to determine that Melissa Starrett, the wife of Hershel and James Starrett a cousin to Hershel, had attempted to purchase a firearm for the purpose to cause injury or death to an individual other than Hershel Starrett.

On December 28, 2016 Det. Kevin Miller charged Melissa Starrett, 47, of LeJunior and James Starrett, 42 of LeJunior with attempted complicity to commit murder and receiving stolen property (firearm). Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

KSP Detectives say the charges against Melissa and James are not related in the disappearance of Hershel Starrett at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hershel Starrett can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous. Hershel is a white male, 5’8’, 155 lbs, with brown eyes.

Case is still under investigation by Det. Kevin Miller

Photos courtesy of the Harlan County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.