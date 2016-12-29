Three drug related arrests by LSO during a Death Investigation at a motel in Laurel County
Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" are conducting a death investigation after a deceased individual was discovered and reported to Laurel County 911 dispatch center on Tuesday night, December 27, 2016 at approximately 11:39 PM on the 4th floor of a motel in southern Laurel County.
When detectives and deputies arrived at the scene they found a deceased individual on the fourth floor of the motel, and conducted an investigation. The Laurel County corners office was called to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. The deceased individual is identified as: Steven Lay age 56 of Corbin.
While detectives and deputies were conducting their interviews of residents in nearby rooms, they discovered three adult individuals in possession of drug paraphernalia, an individual in possession of another's EBT card, and a 12-year-old male juvenile all in the same room.
Arrested was:
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.