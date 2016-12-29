Subject attempting to flee strikes two Police Officers with vehicle - Knox county

KNOX COUNTY, KY - KCSD is reporting that: On December 29, 2016 at approximately 7:30 am Knox County Deputy Keith Liford was traveling on West Branch Road in Little Brush Creek area when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road with the dome light on.

When Deputy Liford stopped and approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle pulled out and attempted to flee onto a muddy side road. The vehicle traveled a short distance and spun out becoming stuck. Deputy Liford ran to the vehicle and opened the driver’s door.

Knox County Constable Reed Murphy, who was riding with Deputy Liford, also ran to the vehicle. The driver then put the vehicle in reverse, striking Deputy Liford Liford and Constable Murphy knocking them over an embankment. The vehicle continued a short distance and wrecked. The driver and a male passenger fled on foot. Deputy Liford caught up with the driver and was able to restrain him after a lengthy struggle.

The driver, Brian Osborne age 36 of Artemus, KY was handcuffed and placed inside the police vehicle, but had to be removed after doing extensive damage to the back seat area. When Deputy Liford removed Brian Osborne from the back seat, he begin to struggle and attempted to escape while wearing handcuffs. Deputy Liford was again able to get Brian Osborne under control and placed him back inside the police vehicle.

When Deputy Liford checked the inside of the wrecked vehicle, a 2005 Gold Chevy, he observed a loaded sawed off shot gun, three police scanner type radios and several ingredients used to Manufacture Methamphetamine.

Deputy Liford charged Brian Osborne with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (2 counts), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree/Police Officer (2 counts), Escape 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Defaced Firearm, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession/Use of Radio that Sends/Receives Police Messages and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.Brian Osborne was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Deputy Liford and Constable Murphy suffered minor injuries as result of being struck by Osborne’s vehicle.Deputy Liford was unable to locate the male passenger, but was able to identify him. Warrants will be taken against this individual. The sawed off shot gun is a Federal Firearms Violation and will be referred to Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency for prosecution.

The investigation is continuing by Deputy Liford.

Crash scene photo by KCSD

Inset photo of the accused courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.