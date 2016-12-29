BIGBARN Radio Live

Injury Accident in Whitley Co. - Victim air lifted to UK Medical Center

Corbin, Ky.- On Thursday December 29th 2016 around 9:00 A.M. officer Chris McQueen with KSP-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a single vehicle accident located on I-75 near the 28 mile marker in Whitley Co. Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation officers found a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer being operated by 53 year old Reginald Ward of Dallas, North Carolina. Mr. Ward was traveling north on I-75 when he left the roadway, crossing the median, coming to rest on the southbound side of the interstate. The trailer was broken in the incident causing interstate closure after part of 43,000 lbs. of paper products was blown into the interstate.

Ward was transported to an area hospital and later air lifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with possible head injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.

Assisting on Scene: CVE officers Sgt. Mike Taylor and Mark Scott. Corbin Fire Department and West Knox Fire Department.

