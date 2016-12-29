Arrest made in Whitley County elder abuse investigation









Whitley County, KY - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that: On December 27, 2016, Whitley County EMS transported a 77-year-old man from his Craig Road residence to Baptist Health Corbin. Blood tests did not indicate the presence of his prescription medication in his system.

Family of the man, eventually determined to be a victim, told doctors that a caregiver lived with the victim and was responsible for giving the victim his medication. Doctors contacted Whitley Co. E911 and requested law enforcement retrieve the victim's medication from the home and investigate the matter.

K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley went to the Craig Road residence and made contact with the reported caregiver, 59-year-old Jessie Collins. Dep. Hensley retrieved some medication and was told by Collins that the victim had refused to take his medication. Dep. Hensley delivered the medication to the hospital and spoke to the victim's family. They expressed concern about his health and believed medication was missing, including his pain medication. Due to the victim's condition at the time, Dep. Hensley was not able to speak with him.

The next day, Dec. 28, Dep. Hensley was dispatched to the same Craig Rd. residence after Collins called 911 with a prowler complaint. When Dep. Hensley arrived, Collins appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Collins complained the victim's family had been harassing her. Dep. Hensley checked a building near the residence and noticed it had been broken into and ransacked.

Dep. Hensley contacted the victim's family and asked them to retrieve the property before it could be stolen. While the family was present, the victim's son asked Collins where his father's Loratabs were. Collins first stated that doctors at a Lexington hospital did not send the medication back with the victim.

Dep. Hensley then asked Collins about her medication. She provided Dep. Hensley with two pill bottles and named two medications. When Dep. Hensley opened the bottles, he found mixed medication. Collins first stated that her sister had given her the medication. Dep. Hensley counted out 65 Loratabs and stated that he would determine if the medication had come from the sister. Collins then stated that the victim had placed the Loratabs in the bottle. In her purse, Dep. Hensley located half of what's believed to be Percocet, 11 and a half pills believed to be Diazepam’s and three Dexamethason.

Collins was arrested for knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by another person, theft of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug. Dep. Hensley is continuing the investigation due to the break in of the building and possible items taken from it located in Ms. Collins purse.

The victim is in the care of his family and doing better now that he is receiving the proper medication.