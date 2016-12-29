Complaint leads to DUI, Drug Possession arrests by WCSD

WCSD Press Release | Dec 29, 2016 | - Around 6:50 p.m. December 28, 2016, Whitley County E911 received a complaint that a white Ford pickup truck had wrecked into a ditch along Lot Mud Creek Road. While Deputy James Tabor was responding, the truck exited the ditch and was reportedly traveling in the direction of Doc Siler Rd.

While on Doc. Siler Rd., Dep. Tabor spotted a white Ford pickup wrecked into a ditch. Dep. Tabor made contact with the driver, who showed signs of intoxication. The driver provided a false name and was later determined to be Michael R. Lawson, 26, of Lot Mud Creek Rd.

Records indicated that a bench warrant had been issued for Lawson. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, giving an officer a false name, driving on expired tags and failure to maintain insurance.

Ashley M. Douglas, 24, a passenger in the truck, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, second and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

