Burglary case in Knox County - $25,000.00 reward offered by the victim





Barbourville, Ky. (December 29, 2016) On December 24, 2016 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a burglary at a residential garage located off of Swan Pond Road just outside of Barbourville on Ky 11 South. Trooper Josh Cox responded to the location and began an investigation into the burglary.

Preliminary investigation indicates that on the early morning hours of December 23, 2016 the garage was broken into and the individual(s) stole a large safe containing a large amount of cash, gold, coins, and guns. The individual(s) loaded the safe into the victim’s 2003 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition pick-up truck which was parked in the driveway. Evidence from the scene appears the stolen truck and safe traveled out of Swan Pond Road and onto Ky 11 South toward Whitley County. On December 26, 2016 the stolen F-150 pick-up truck was located burnt on Tyes Ferry Road in the Rockholds community of Whitley County. At this time the safe has still not been located.

A $5,000.00 dollar reward is being offered by the victim for the information to an arrest and conviction. The victim is also offering a $25,000.00 reward for information and return of the safe unopened.

KSP is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If anyone may have any security cameras in the area that may have information on this case, you can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Josh Cox.