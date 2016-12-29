Complaint of a pedestrian walking South on the interstate in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Randall Horne age 39 Chestnut St., Knoxville, TN on Wednesday night December 28, 2016 at approximately 8:04 PM.

The arrest occurred on I-75, approximately 7 miles south of London after Deputy Cloyd was dispatched to a complaint of a pedestrian walking South on the interstate.

Upon arrival in the vicinity, Deputy Cloyd located this individual and conducted an investigation and found this subject in possession of gabapentin in an unlabeled bottle – this subject stated he had found the bottle while walking on the interstate.

This individual was charged with illegal possession of a legend drug; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense, and disregarding traffic regulations by a pedestrian and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.