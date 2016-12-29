LSO traffic stop leads to Disorderly Conduct & other charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston conducted a traffic stop on a purple colored Ford Mustang whose driver and passenger were observed not wearing seat belts on Ky. 490 near Patton Rd., approximately 10 miles north of London on Thursday afternoon December 29, 2016 at approximately 3:37 PM.

During the traffic stop Deputy Houston noted that the driver was shown to have pinpoint pupils and slurred speech and Deputy Houston conducted an investigation determining that the driver was under the influence – she admitted to taking meth last date and smoking marijuana earlier this date.

Once arrested, this subject began to yell at Deputy Houston and others in the parking lot where the traffic stop took place and created a disturbance.

Arrested was:

Tiffany Thompson age 26 of Autumn Dr., London charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; disorderly conduct – second degree; and other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.