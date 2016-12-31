UPDATE: Clay County resident Danny Lovins not involved in missing 15-year-old female case

She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl who is reported missing from Corbin.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing juvenile alert has been issued for a 15-year-old female who was last seen at 9:30 P.M. Thursday night 12-29-2016 at her home on Braxton Lane, Lily approx.6 miles west of London.

She was originally thought to possibly be in the company of a 37 year old male from Clay County---Danny Lovins of Jarvis Branch Road, Manchester, KY.

LSO is reporting that Lovins is not involved and that Brownlee is not at this time suspected of being in Clay County.

She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl who is reported missing from Corbin. Corbin City Police are investigating that disappearance.

Laurel Deputy Shawn Jackson is investigating the Laurel County disappearance and has identified the missing juvenile as:

Verticia Brownlee age 15, black, female, 5'7", 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, -- last seen wearing a burgandy shirt with hoodie, blue jeans, white converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Deputy Shawn Jackson continues to investigate.

Photo is attached.