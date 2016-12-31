Two persons of interest in the Portersburg area of Clay County being sought regarding 2 missing 15 year old girls

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff Root is reporting that the 2 missing girls may be in the company of 2 persons of interest who are identified as Shawn Lovins and Doug Woods in the Portersburg area of Clay County.

If anyone has any information on these 2 individuals whereabouts or the 2 missing 15 year old girls, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Shawn Jackson continues to investigate. Charges may be filed on any persons involved in the girl's disappearance.

Background information from earlier news release:

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing juvenile alert has been issued for a 15-year-old female who was last seen at 9:30 P.M. Thursday night 12-29-2016 at her home on Braxton Lane, Lily approx.6 miles west of London.

She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl--Makayla "Jada" Jackson of Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin who is reported missing from Corbin. Corbin City Police are investigating that disappearance.

Laurel Deputy Shawn Jackson is investigating the Laurel County disappearance and has identified the missing juvenile as: Verticia Brownlee age 15, black, female, 5'7", 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, -- last seen wearing a burgandy shirt with hoodie, blue jeans, white converse tennis shoes.

Photos L. to R. - Shawn Lovins, Doug Woods, Verticia Brownlee & Makayla "Jada" Jackson