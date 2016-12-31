BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 776 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Two persons of interest in the Portersburg area of Clay County being sought regarding 2 missing 15 year old girls

Saturday, 31 December 2016 15:29 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff Root is reporting that the 2 missing girls may be in the company of 2 persons of interest who are identified as Shawn Lovins and Doug Woods in the Portersburg area of Clay County.

If anyone has any information on these 2 individuals whereabouts or the 2 missing 15 year old girls, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Shawn Jackson continues to investigate. Charges may be filed on any persons involved in the girl's disappearance.

Background information from earlier news release:

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing juvenile alert has been issued for a 15-year-old female who was last seen at 9:30 P.M. Thursday night 12-29-2016 at her home on Braxton Lane, Lily approx.6 miles west of London.

She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl--Makayla "Jada" Jackson of Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin who is reported missing from Corbin. Corbin City Police are investigating that disappearance.

Laurel Deputy Shawn Jackson is investigating the Laurel County disappearance and has identified the missing juvenile as: Verticia Brownlee age 15, black, female, 5'7", 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, -- last seen wearing a burgandy shirt with hoodie, blue jeans, white converse tennis shoes.

Photos L. to R. - Shawn Lovins, Doug Woods, Verticia Brownlee & Makayla "Jada" Jackson

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.