We have 849 guests online
Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law
This is an Advertisement
Now Hiring
in Clay County
Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.
Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163
FINAL UPDATE: LSO - The two missing 15 year old females LOCATED SAFE
Laurel County, Ky - The Laurel Sheriff's Office is reporting that: The two 15 year old females have been located safe in Knox County after a joint effort by Laurel Sheriff's Office and Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel Deputy Travis Napier is returning the pair to Laurel County - 12-31-2016 at 7 P.M.
Investigation continues by Deputy Shawn Jackson.
Previous related articles below: