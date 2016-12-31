BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 849 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

FINAL UPDATE: LSO - The two missing 15 year old females LOCATED SAFE

Saturday, 31 December 2016 20:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, Ky -  The Laurel Sheriff's Office is reporting that: The two 15 year old females have been located safe in Knox County after a joint effort by Laurel Sheriff's Office and Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Laurel Deputy Travis Napier is returning the pair to Laurel County - 12-31-2016 at 7 P.M.

Investigation continues by Deputy Shawn Jackson.

Previous related articles below:

UPDATE: Clay County resident Danny Lovins not involved in missing 15-year-old female case

UPDATE--LSO releases information on 2nd missing juvenile

Two persons of interest in the Portersburg area of Clay County being sought regarding 2 missing 15 year old girls

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.