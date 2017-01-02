Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Holly Cole age 28 of Sampson St., Corbin on Saturday night December 31, 2016 at approximately 10:05 PM.

The arrest occurred off Sampson Street, approximately 9 miles south of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint that this subject had allegedly hit her boyfriend.

When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he observed obvious red marks on the victim's face, neck and forehead and learned through investigation that allegedly this individual had struck the victim.

Holly Cole was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.