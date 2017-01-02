BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 383 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

LONDON POLICE COLLABORATE WITH THE RADCLIFF POLICE DEPARTMENT TO ARREST TWO ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Monday, 02 January 2017 10:18 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LONDON KY—On Thursday, Dec. 29th London Police collaborated with the Radcliff Police Department to capture two robbery suspects who were lodged at the Econo Lodge on west KY-80.

Through investigation, a male and female were arrested, and approximately 1,547 pills were seized.

Radcliff Police Detectives Michael Barry and Levi Mattingly advised London Police that the suspects were staying at the Econo Lodge on Thursday, evening. Det. Sgt. Joe Smith, Sgt. Daniel Robinson, and Officer Ryan Jackson responded to the tip and arrived at the scene where Steve R. Norman, 36, of Magnolia, Ky. and Connie Norman, 47, of Elizabethtown, Ky. were located in the Econo Lodge parking lot attempting to leave in Connie’s vehicle.

While the investigation was underway detectives from the Radcliff Police Dept. arrived and both agencies worked together. Approximately 769 pills were located under the hood of the vehicle and 778 pills were found under a mattress within the motel room the two had rented.

Det. Sgt. Joe Smith and Ryan Jackson arrested the siblings, Steve and Connie Norman. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and were charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Connie was also charged with a bench warrant for public intoxication.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.