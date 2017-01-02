LONDON POLICE COLLABORATE WITH THE RADCLIFF POLICE DEPARTMENT TO ARREST TWO ROBBERY SUSPECTS

LONDON KY—On Thursday, Dec. 29th London Police collaborated with the Radcliff Police Department to capture two robbery suspects who were lodged at the Econo Lodge on west KY-80.

Through investigation, a male and female were arrested, and approximately 1,547 pills were seized.

Radcliff Police Detectives Michael Barry and Levi Mattingly advised London Police that the suspects were staying at the Econo Lodge on Thursday, evening. Det. Sgt. Joe Smith, Sgt. Daniel Robinson, and Officer Ryan Jackson responded to the tip and arrived at the scene where Steve R. Norman, 36, of Magnolia, Ky. and Connie Norman, 47, of Elizabethtown, Ky. were located in the Econo Lodge parking lot attempting to leave in Connie’s vehicle.

While the investigation was underway detectives from the Radcliff Police Dept. arrived and both agencies worked together. Approximately 769 pills were located under the hood of the vehicle and 778 pills were found under a mattress within the motel room the two had rented.

Det. Sgt. Joe Smith and Ryan Jackson arrested the siblings, Steve and Connie Norman. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and were charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Connie was also charged with a bench warrant for public intoxication.