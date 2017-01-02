BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 378 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Shooting and followup investigation results in arrests - Laurel County

Monday, 02 January 2017 15:41 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Kevin Berry are investigating a shooting which occurred on Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Sunday evening January 1, 2017 at approximately 5:17 PM.

Initially, deputies were dispatched to a B & E in progress with shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin and then later transferred by ground to UK hospital Lexington for treatment of life threatening injuries. The victim is identified as: Charles Rogers age 32 of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin.

Detectives and deputies conducted an investigation at the scene and learned that apparently a dispute had occurred between the victim and another male subject that resulted in an altercation leaving the victim with gunshot wounds. The other male subject involved fled the scene before deputies arrived. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate this subject.

During the course of the investigation in an attempt to locate Sarah Mills, the property owner where the shooting occurred, detectives and deputies conducted a welfare check at a nearby residence locating several individuals there including including the property owner where the shooting had occurred (Sarah Mills). Three males were found hiding in a bedroom there that had outstanding warrants of arrest.

In addition five children were found at that residence where a male subject was present that was not supposed to be there per a prevention plan by social services. In addition, one male subject there stated he had smoked meth at the residence where the children were present and was also found in possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives and deputies arrested 4 individuals at that residence:

  • The home owner there: Patty Gregory age 42 of Adams Rd., Corbin - charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree.
  • Donnie Wisner age 32 of Adams Rd., Corbin - charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment – first-degree-- this subject was found in possession methamphetamine, and pipes with residue. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic charges.
  • Kylen Lovett age 21 of Adams Rd., Corbin charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations. In addition, this subject was charged on three Whitley County bench warrants of arrest charging driving and DUI suspended license; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and numerous other traffic violations.
  • John Messer age 23 of Harbor Dr., London charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree.

    All four individuals arrested were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Deputies assisting on the investigation included Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Cody Faulconer, and Deputy Gary Mehler.

    The investigation is continuing by Detective Kyle Gray and Detective Kevin Berry.

    • user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.