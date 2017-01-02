Shooting and followup investigation results in arrests - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Kevin Berry are investigating a shooting which occurred on Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Sunday evening January 1, 2017 at approximately 5:17 PM.
Initially, deputies were dispatched to a B & E in progress with shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin and then later transferred by ground to UK hospital Lexington for treatment of life threatening injuries. The victim is identified as: Charles Rogers age 32 of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin.
Detectives and deputies conducted an investigation at the scene and learned that apparently a dispute had occurred between the victim and another male subject that resulted in an altercation leaving the victim with gunshot wounds. The other male subject involved fled the scene before deputies arrived. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate this subject.
During the course of the investigation in an attempt to locate Sarah Mills, the property owner where the shooting occurred, detectives and deputies conducted a welfare check at a nearby residence locating several individuals there including including the property owner where the shooting had occurred (Sarah Mills). Three males were found hiding in a bedroom there that had outstanding warrants of arrest.
In addition five children were found at that residence where a male subject was present that was not supposed to be there per a prevention plan by social services. In addition, one male subject there stated he had smoked meth at the residence where the children were present and was also found in possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives and deputies arrested 4 individuals at that residence:
All four individuals arrested were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.
Deputies assisting on the investigation included Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Cody Faulconer, and Deputy Gary Mehler.
The investigation is continuing by Detective Kyle Gray and Detective Kevin Berry.