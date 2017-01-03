Two Clay County residents arrested by KCSD deputy

Knox County, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Saturday December 31, 2016 at approximately 9:30 am Knox County Deputy Keith Liford received a complaint of two people in a van in a ditch on Middle Fork Richland Road north of Barbourville.

When Deputy Liford arrived, he observed the van, a pick-up truck and a male and female. After talking with the two individuals and conducting an investigation Deputy Liford learned that Willie Hollin had walked to a family member’s residence and got the truck to pull the van out of the ditch.

Deputy Liford also located two small bags of suspected methamphetamine and a glass “crack” pipe inside the truck.

Deputy Liford arrested Willie J Hollin age 29 of Manchester, KY charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Driving on DUI Suspended License, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Produce Insurance and Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance.

Deputy Liford also arrested Johna Lee Couch age 37 of Manchester, KY charging her with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and Driving on DUI Suspended License.

Willie J Hollin and Johna Lee Couch were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Photos courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.