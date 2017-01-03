BIGBARN Radio Live

Non-injury traffic crash on Ky. 80 in Laurel county

Tuesday, 03 January 2017 08:29
Laurel, County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Densmore investigated a single vehicle non-injury traffic crash which occurred on East Laurel Rd.(Ky 80), on Monday morning January 2, 2017 at approximately 10:06 AM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling westbound on East Laurel Rd. lost control in a curve on wet roadways and slid out of control and overturned on its top in a ditch.

The driver was identified as: Kenneth Hutson age 40 of Baker Tabor Road, London. No injuries were reported.

Photo of crash site is attached.

