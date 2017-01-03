BIGBARN Radio Live

New Years Eve complaint ends with short pursuit, DUI and drug charges - Whitley County

Tuesday, 03 January 2017
WCSD Press Release | Jan 3, 2017 - Around 6:30 p.m. December 31, 2016, Whitley County. E911 received a complaint from a Hamblin Road residence. According to the caller, a man was outside the home, refusing to leave and allegedly in possession of a firearm.

All available deputies responded, with Deputy James Tabor arriving on scene first. Dep. Tabor made contact with 38-year-old Johnny Johnson Jr., who was in a GMC pickup truck. Johnson refused commands to exit the vehicle, drove toward Dep. Tabor and then started driving in reverse.

After a short pursuit, Dep. Tabor was able to block in Johnson’s truck. Johnson continued to disregard commands. With the help of Dep. Jonas Saunders and Sergeant James Fox, Johnson was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle, deputies located pills and needles. No firearm was located.

Johnson was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with third-offense DUI; fleeing or evading police; fourth-degree assault; driving without insurance, no license, and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; first and second degree wanton endangerment; two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson also had two warrants for his arrest due to non-payment of fines in previous cases.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center

