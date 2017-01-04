LSO deputy charges man with Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Layton McQueen age 33 of North Hill St., Apartments, London on Tuesday night January 3, 2017 at approximately 10:02 PM.

The arrest occurred off Hatcher Road, approximately 2 miles east of London after Deputy Faulconer was dispatched to a dispute there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Faulconer observed this subject standing outside and near the roadway yelling at three subjects. It was determined that this subject had an outstanding warrant and upon arrest this subject became belligerent, began shouting, and struggled with Deputy Faulconer attempting to flee before being taken into custody.

This individual was charged with disorderly conduct – second degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; and resisting arrest. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.