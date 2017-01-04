BIGBARN Radio Live

LONDON POLICE ARREST TWO IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Wednesday, 04 January 2017
London , KY - On January 1, 2017 London Police officers arrested to individuals at I-75's Exit 38 ramp.

When Lt. Doug Thomas, Sgt. Richie Reynolds, and Ofc. Drew Wilson arrived at the scene it was determined that the driver of a red Ford Windstar van, Jeremiah Wilson, 29, of Richmond, had active warrants out for his arrest—one of which was for felony drug charges.

Police searched the vehicle upon receiving consent and located methamphetamine concealed in the passenger side door.

Upon search incident to arrest, the passenger, William H. Wilson, 44, of London, had marijuana within his pocket.

Both were arrested, charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, transported, and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. William Wilson was additionally charged with possession of marijuana.

