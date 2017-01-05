BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 529 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

KSP Investigates an Officer Involved Shooting in Garrard County

Thursday, 05 January 2017 00:25 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


LANCASTER, Ky.  –The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 3:50 pm Wednesday afternoon January 4, 2017, in the parking lot of a Garrard County gas station at the intersection of US-27 and Owsley Drive.

The initial investigation indicates that a Lincoln County Deputy observed a vehicle believed to be occupied by a suspect of an ongoing Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The deputy followed the vehicle north on US-27 from Lincoln County into Garrard County, and pulled behind the vehicle in the Sunoco gas station parking lot. As the deputy approached the passenger side of the vehicle, Welby O. Mullins, 64 years old of Hustonville, exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and deputy.

As a result of the shooting, the Lincoln County Deputy was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm. Welby Mullins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Garrard County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 and the Critical Incident Response Branch.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.