KSP Investigates an Officer Involved Shooting in Garrard County





LANCASTER, Ky. –The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 3:50 pm Wednesday afternoon January 4, 2017, in the parking lot of a Garrard County gas station at the intersection of US-27 and Owsley Drive.

The initial investigation indicates that a Lincoln County Deputy observed a vehicle believed to be occupied by a suspect of an ongoing Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The deputy followed the vehicle north on US-27 from Lincoln County into Garrard County, and pulled behind the vehicle in the Sunoco gas station parking lot. As the deputy approached the passenger side of the vehicle, Welby O. Mullins, 64 years old of Hustonville, exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and deputy.

As a result of the shooting, the Lincoln County Deputy was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm. Welby Mullins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Garrard County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 and the Critical Incident Response Branch.