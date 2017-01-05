Complaint leads to Drug Trafficking arrest in Whitley County

WCSD Press Release - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that at around 11:30 p.m. January 3, 2017, sheriff’s deputies were advised that an employee of Williamsburg Plastics was offering to sell drugs to his co-workers.

Deputy Jonas Saunders arrived and made contact with the described individual, 49-year-old John E, Combs of Williamsburg.

In Combs' jacket were 5 baggies containing what’s believe to be methamphetamine. Williamsburg K9 Officer Elijah Hunter and sheriff’s department Lieutenant Dennis Foley responded.

Officer Hunter’s K9 partner alerted to the presence of drugs in Combs' truck, which was parked outside of the factory. No unlawful substances were found within the truck.

The Chevrolet pickup was seized along with some cash.

Combs was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

Photo of the accused courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center

Photo of drugs & cash provided by WCSD