Fatal Crash I-75 Whitley Co.

Thursday, 05 January 2017 14:54
Williamsburg, Ky. (January 5, 2017) On Thursday January 5th 2017 around 11:00 A.M. officers from KSP-Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury crash located on I-75 near the 18 mile marker in Whitley Co. Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation officers found a 2014 Volkswagen passenger car being operated by 48 year old Lisa Noble of Corbin, Kentucky traveling north on I-75 when she collided into the rear of a 2016 Volo tractor trailer being operated by Terran Cooper of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Noble was transported to Baptist Health in Corbin where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The operator of the tractor trailer Terran Cooper was not injured.

Interstate I-75 was closed for several hours while Commercial Vehicle Enforcements reconstructed the crash. Traffic was routed off Exit 15 in Williamsburg down US25 to Corbin Kentucky.

Drugs and Alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and both operators was wearing seat belts.

Assisting on Scene: CVE Sgt. Mike Taylor, Sgt. Travis Rogers, and Officer Chris McQueen. Whitley Co Sheriffs, Williamsburg Police Department, Constable Dorman Patrick, Gold Bug Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, and Kentucky State Highway Department. Officer Toby Curry continues the investigation.

