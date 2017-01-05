BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 528 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Statement by Judge Exe. candidate Ron Curry regarding Gov. Bevin's appointment of Johnny Johnson to Clay County Judge Exe.

Thursday, 05 January 2017 22:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Ron Curry aka Jersey Bull

Clay County, KY - Governor Matt Bevin announced the appointment Johnny Johnson to County Judge Executive on Wednesday January 4, 2017.  Former Judge Exe. Joe Asher resigned in October of 2016.

Judge Executive candidate Ron Curry made the following comments on Thursday January 5, 2017 regarding the appointment.

Ron Curry stated "I congratulate Mr. Johnson on his appointment by Governor Matt Bevin to Clay County Judge Executive!

I have always respected Johnny Johnson and continue to do so. I admire Mr. Johnson for accepting the appointment to such a demanding position.

It is my wish that the other candidates join with me in support of Judge Johnson as he takes on the daunting task facing him the next two years.

County Judge Executive is the most important job in Clay County, a county which is now considered by many as being one of the poorest & most fragile counties in the Commonwealth."

Curry also said "As a candidate, I'm looking forward to what is expected to be an exceptionally lively 2018 election!"

Mr. Ron Curry "Jersey Bull" along with Judge Exe. appointee Johnny Johnson and all other candidates interested the office must wait till November of this year before they can file as an official candidate for Clay County Judge Executive.

Pictured is Ron Curry

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.