KSP Conducts Missing Person Investigation in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (January 5, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Madison County resident.

KSP Post 7 was called Wednesday afternoon by the family members of Charles ‘Curtis’ J. Clay, 42 years old of Richmond, and informed that they had not heard from him since the middle of November. The ongoing investigation indicates that Curtis Clay was last seen at a pawn shop in Lexington on Friday, December 16, 2016. Mr. Clay is 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Charles ‘Curtis’ Clay are asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Ken Bradley.