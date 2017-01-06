Criminal Trespassing / Domestic Violence & Resisting Arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Michael Ball age 45 of Keavy Rd., London on Wednesday night January 4, 2017 at approximately 11:55 PM.

The arrest occurred of old Ky 30, approximately 4 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject trespassing at a residence where he had allegedly repeatedly been told to not be there. Law enforcement had been called to the residence on many occasions previously, reportedly where a female subject had been assaulted.

Deputies learned that this subject allegedly came through the window of the victim's residence allegedly trying to hit her with a leather belt. The female victim escaped from the residence and went to a neighbor's residence and this subject apparently followed her there also.

When deputies arrived at the scene and attempted an arrest, this subject struggled with deputies and had to be escorted to the police cruiser.

This subject continue to be uncooperative throughout the booking process.

Michael Ball was charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree; assault – fourth degree – domestic violence: and resisting arrest and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.