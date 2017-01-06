Laurel County Sheriff's Office activity break down for 2016





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives and staff had a busy, active year in 2016. There were a total of 21,068 calls for service. This total reflects an increase of 615 more calls for service than last year. Attached is a listing of the more significant calls for service:

alarms – 2843

serving warrants and civil process – 1219

traffic crashes investigated- 1777

burglary and thefts-1067

speak to deputy – 1019

suspicious persons – 676

checking on the well-being of persons – 668

domestic violence complaints – 626

extra patrol requests – 500

prisoner and mental instability transports – 494

medical emergencies – 467

DUI complaints – 441

drug complaints- 418

suicidal subjects – 180

prowler complaints – 158

missing persons – 133

assaults – 131

robbery – 11

kidnapping – 4

rape-3

Death Investigations-37

murder –5

fatal traffic crashes – 11

Total calls for Service for 2016------------21,068

*Please note* That the totals do not include cases or investigations where victims came to the Sheriff's Office to report a crime or complaint.

* * * *

Sheriff Root stated that Laurel County citizens can expect the same level of professional, courteous service on a

daily basis from the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

There will be a continued emphasis on drug investigations and the

"War on Drugs" will continue.