Laurel County Sheriff's Office activity break down for 2016

Friday, 06 January 2017
Sheriff John Root

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives and staff had a busy, active year in 2016. There were a total of 21,068 calls for service. This total reflects an increase of 615 more calls for service than last year. Attached is a listing of the more significant calls for service:

  • alarms – 2843
  • serving warrants and civil process – 1219
  • traffic crashes investigated- 1777
  • burglary and thefts-1067
  • speak to deputy – 1019
  • suspicious persons – 676
  • checking on the well-being of persons – 668
  • domestic violence complaints – 626
  • extra patrol requests – 500
  • prisoner and mental instability transports – 494
  • medical emergencies – 467
  • DUI complaints – 441
  • drug complaints- 418
  • suicidal subjects – 180
  • prowler complaints – 158
  • missing persons – 133
  • assaults – 131
  • robbery – 11
  • kidnapping – 4
  • rape-3
  • Death Investigations-37
  • murder –5
  • fatal traffic crashes – 11

    • Total calls for Service for 2016------------21,068

    *Please note* That the totals do not include cases or investigations where victims came to the Sheriff's Office to report a crime or complaint.

    Sheriff Root stated that Laurel County citizens can expect the same level of professional, courteous service on a
    daily basis from the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

    There will be a continued emphasis on drug investigations and the
    "War on Drugs" will continue.

