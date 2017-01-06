Laurel County Sheriff's Office activity break down for 2016
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives and staff had a busy, active year in 2016. There were a total of 21,068 calls for service. This total reflects an increase of 615 more calls for service than last year. Attached is a listing of the more significant calls for service:
Total calls for Service for 2016------------21,068
*Please note* That the totals do not include cases or investigations where victims came to the Sheriff's Office to report a crime or complaint.
* * * *
Sheriff Root stated that Laurel County citizens can expect the same level of professional, courteous service on a
daily basis from the Laurel County Sheriff's office.
There will be a continued emphasis on drug investigations and the
"War on Drugs" will continue.