KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Estill County





IRVINE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an Estill County shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday, and is now conducting a death investigation.

The initial investigation indicates that an Ohio man was fatally shot by a relative during an altercation at a residence on Morse Way, in Rural Estill County. Joseph A. Hartley, 20 years old of Fairborn, OH, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, charges have not been filed and KSP is not looking for any suspects.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris.