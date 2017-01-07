Samuel D. Harrod
KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an Estill County shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday, and is now conducting a death investigation.
The initial investigation indicates that an Ohio man was fatally shot by a relative during an altercation at a residence on Morse Way, in Rural Estill County. Joseph A. Hartley, 20 years old of Fairborn, OH, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, charges have not been filed and KSP is not looking for any suspects.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris.