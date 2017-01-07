Homicide Investigation / Rockcastle County





Mount Vernon, KY (January 07, 2017) - On Friday, January 06, 2017 at approximately 7:04 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call about a home invasion with shots fired at a residence on Abway Street in the Mount Vernon Community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detectives discovered Bennie Sanders, 71, of Mount Vernon, deceased inside his residence of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Foul play is suspected. No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective Mike King. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office and Rockcastle Coroner’s Office.